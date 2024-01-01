Gaschata reviews
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
J........5
January 1, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
This strain is definitely for the experienced smokers.. strong taste of piney earth mixed with diesel. Great for a stressful day.. also helps with adhd/add
j........7
April 13, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Tast very good Effects were pretty strong lasted hours I would definatly reccomend Not for the beginners though strong strain.
d........n
January 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
it hits hard smokes great it makes you mellow and relax great head high
t........y
September 1, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Super impressed with this strain! Immediately calmed and focused my neurodivergent brain, followed by a nice euphoric high. About 15 minutes in, relaxation sets in to stay. Not a big diesel/gas fan in general, but it doesn’t overpower the other flavors like some diesels can. Great for end of day, either by yourself or with friends. Really dig it.
m........0
November 12, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very relaxing & can make you sleepy… calming & sweet happiness.
e........n
October 8, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
pretty odd taste, however expected.
h........8
February 21, 2024
Dry mouth
Headache
Dry mouth, and headache gdf products don’t normally impress me often though..Wasn’t worth the price even with it being a sales product.
m........n
January 27, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Has a nice smooth pull I taste the citrus and the pine first few hits had me high smoking this to the head gone have you nodding make sure it’s an off day or a weekend when you smoke