Gaschata reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gaschata.

write a review

Gaschata strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Gaschata strain helps with

  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression

Gaschata reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
January 1, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is definitely for the experienced smokers.. strong taste of piney earth mixed with diesel. Great for a stressful day.. also helps with adhd/add
5 people found this helpful
April 13, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Tast very good Effects were pretty strong lasted hours I would definatly reccomend Not for the beginners though strong strain.
3 people found this helpful
January 10, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
it hits hard smokes great it makes you mellow and relax great head high
2 people found this helpful
September 1, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Super impressed with this strain! Immediately calmed and focused my neurodivergent brain, followed by a nice euphoric high. About 15 minutes in, relaxation sets in to stay. Not a big diesel/gas fan in general, but it doesn’t overpower the other flavors like some diesels can. Great for end of day, either by yourself or with friends. Really dig it.
1 person found this helpful
November 12, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Very relaxing & can make you sleepy… calming & sweet happiness.
1 person found this helpful
October 8, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
pretty odd taste, however expected.
1 person found this helpful
February 21, 2024
Loading...Dry mouth
Loading...Headache
Dry mouth, and headache gdf products don’t normally impress me often though..Wasn’t worth the price even with it being a sales product.
January 27, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Has a nice smooth pull I taste the citrus and the pine first few hits had me high smoking this to the head gone have you nodding make sure it’s an off day or a weekend when you smoke

Buy strains with similar effects to Gaschata

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...