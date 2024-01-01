stock photo similar to Gaschata
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Gaschata

aka Gas-Chata

Gaschata is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Horchata and Grape Gasoline. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Gaschata is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Good Day Farm, the average price of Gaschata typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gaschata’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gaschata, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Gaschata strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Focused

Energetic

Gaschata strain helps with

  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression
Gaschata strain reviews13

January 1, 2024
This strain is definitely for the experienced smokers.. strong taste of piney earth mixed with diesel. Great for a stressful day.. also helps with adhd/add
April 13, 2024
Tast very good Effects were pretty strong lasted hours I would definatly reccomend Not for the beginners though strong strain.
January 10, 2024
it hits hard smokes great it makes you mellow and relax great head high
