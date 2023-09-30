Gaslato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gaslato.
Gaslato strain effects
Gaslato strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
W........e
September 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Strong and tasty! Helped my insomnia and my appetite! 👍 👍
f........u
September 27, 2024
Euphoric
Uplifted
this made me remember that i was once a child. i reconnected with the feelings and emotions of childhood, before i learned to mask. i had the most beautiful, emotional time with my partner.
s........3
April 12, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I smoked this flower and only got through 1/4 of the blunt (Royal Haze Dutch) and put it out. After the effects started kicking in everything just melted away and I was relaxed. I went for a car ride and even with it raining the horrible drivers didn't bother me as much as they usually do. I love it's appearance and the smell is amazing. 4 stars because I have smoked better. I have asthma and usually when I smoke I start coughing and my chest starts hurting, I start wheezing and tap out but this strain is easy on my lungs. I would definitely recommend it to asthma sufferers due to it not being so harsh on the chest.
x........4
August 1, 2024
Sleepy
Anxious
Dry mouth
Asslato. (Not a "bad" high it's just like mediocre and boring)
r........o
August 16, 2023
not a great strain, tried multiple sources of the same bud and it's all a little moist, avoid imo