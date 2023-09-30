Gaslato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gaslato.

write a review

Gaslato strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Gaslato strain helps with

  • Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Headaches
    20% of people say it helps with Headaches

Gaslato reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 30, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Strong and tasty! Helped my insomnia and my appetite! 👍 👍
1 person found this helpful
September 27, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Uplifted
this made me remember that i was once a child. i reconnected with the feelings and emotions of childhood, before i learned to mask. i had the most beautiful, emotional time with my partner.
1 person found this helpful
April 12, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I smoked this flower and only got through 1/4 of the blunt (Royal Haze Dutch) and put it out. After the effects started kicking in everything just melted away and I was relaxed. I went for a car ride and even with it raining the horrible drivers didn't bother me as much as they usually do. I love it's appearance and the smell is amazing. 4 stars because I have smoked better. I have asthma and usually when I smoke I start coughing and my chest starts hurting, I start wheezing and tap out but this strain is easy on my lungs. I would definitely recommend it to asthma sufferers due to it not being so harsh on the chest.
1 person found this helpful
August 1, 2024
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Anxious
Loading...Dry mouth
Asslato. (Not a "bad" high it's just like mediocre and boring)
August 16, 2023
not a great strain, tried multiple sources of the same bud and it's all a little moist, avoid imo

Buy strains with similar effects to Gaslato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...