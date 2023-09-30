I smoked this flower and only got through 1/4 of the blunt (Royal Haze Dutch) and put it out. After the effects started kicking in everything just melted away and I was relaxed. I went for a car ride and even with it raining the horrible drivers didn't bother me as much as they usually do. I love it's appearance and the smell is amazing. 4 stars because I have smoked better. I have asthma and usually when I smoke I start coughing and my chest starts hurting, I start wheezing and tap out but this strain is easy on my lungs. I would definitely recommend it to asthma sufferers due to it not being so harsh on the chest.