HybridTHC 24%CBD 0%

Gaslato

Gaslato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Gas. This strain is a creamy and gassy hybrid that has a sweet and sour flavor. Gaslato is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gaslato effects include euphoric, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gaslato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Sublime Brands, Gaslato features flavors like diesel, vanilla, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gaslato typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a smooth and potent hybrid that can inspire good vibes and fun times. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gaslato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Gaslato strain effects

Feelings

Focused

Creative

Uplifted

Gaslato strain helps with

  • Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Headaches
    20% of people say it helps with Headaches
Gaslato strain reviews6

September 30, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Strong and tasty! Helped my insomnia and my appetite! 👍 👍
September 27, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Uplifted
this made me remember that i was once a child. i reconnected with the feelings and emotions of childhood, before i learned to mask. i had the most beautiful, emotional time with my partner.
April 12, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I smoked this flower and only got through 1/4 of the blunt (Royal Haze Dutch) and put it out. After the effects started kicking in everything just melted away and I was relaxed. I went for a car ride and even with it raining the horrible drivers didn't bother me as much as they usually do. I love it's appearance and the smell is amazing. 4 stars because I have smoked better. I have asthma and usually when I smoke I start coughing and my chest starts hurting, I start wheezing and tap out but this strain is easy on my lungs. I would definitely recommend it to asthma sufferers due to it not being so harsh on the chest.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight