ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gatekeeper OG
  4. Reviews

Gatekeeper OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gatekeeper OG.

Reviews

5

Avatar for thedrumknight
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for wildchad
Member since 2015
this is my new favorite strain. tastes yummy. talk about an uplifting med, wow. I feel great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tdever75
Member since 2015
Pine &amp; earth hybrids run rampant among us, but if you're a connoisseur of what's really good like me, most specifically this flower - it will stand out as one of the best strains as this one, my friends; is blended to perfection. Sensi Star, Medicine Man &amp; OG Kush makes for a very balanced h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for captainginger
Member since 2014
dank piney earthy taste
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Gatekeeper OGUser uploaded image of Gatekeeper OGUser uploaded image of Gatekeeper OG