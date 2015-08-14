Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Pine & earth hybrids run rampant among us, but if you're a connoisseur of what's really good like me, most specifically this flower - it will stand out as one of the best strains as this one, my friends; is blended to perfection. Sensi Star, Medicine Man & OG Kush makes for a very balanced h...