  • Leafly flower of Gatekeeper OG

Hybrid

Gatekeeper OG

Gatekeeper OG

Gatekeeper OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that was bred as an attempt to recreate and stabilize the “Farmer 12” version of OG Kush. Its breeding processes consisted of crossing Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and OG Kush, and then backcrossing it with OG Kush several more times to accentuate its earthy pine aroma and powerful effect profile. Expect that familiar OG Kush experience that begins with blissful relaxation and ends with a ravenous appetite.

Reviews

5

Avatar for tdever75
Member since 2015
Pine & earth hybrids run rampant among us, but if you're a connoisseur of what's really good like me, most specifically this flower - it will stand out as one of the best strains as this one, my friends; is blended to perfection. Sensi Star, Medicine Man & OG Kush makes for a very balanced hybrid wi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for captainginger
Member since 2014
dank piney earthy taste
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for thedrumknight
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
Lineage

First strain parent
Medicine Man
parent
Second strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Strain
Gatekeeper OG

Photos

User uploaded image of Gatekeeper OGUser uploaded image of Gatekeeper OGUser uploaded image of Gatekeeper OG
