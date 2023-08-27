Gaviota Mist reviews
- 50% of people say it helps with Asthma
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
g........n
August 27, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Gas, extreme clocc 😴🫡, got the raw garden cart on me rn and boys…I mean boys…, this cart is a must, plug came thru with the raspberry kush n Gaviota Mist, and I don’t have anything els but positivity for the strain !
g........e
October 9, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
it was so leng i’m not even joking anybody reading this buy it it’s the best thing ever