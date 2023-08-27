Gaviota Mist is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dos Y Dos and Cookie Pie #4 Pheno. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gaviota Mist is a refined live resin cartridge that is extracted from fresh cannabis flowers grown by Raw Garden in Central California using organic and clean green-certified farming techniques. Gaviota Mist is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gaviota Mist effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gaviota Mist when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Raw Garden, Gaviota Mist features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gaviota Mist typically ranges from $40-$60 per gram. Gaviota Mist is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gaviota Mist, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.