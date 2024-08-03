Gelato 25 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato 25.
Gelato 25 strain effects
Gelato 25 strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
Gelato 25 reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........0
August 3, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very good strain hard hitting definitely can smell an taste the gelato an it's such an amazing high an helped me relive all my stress
c........7
April 5, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
I got couple of grams of badder and it is fire! It tastes very similar to Gelato 41, but danker, more pungent, very vanilla and very tasty! (terps at 6+%). As a pretty regular smoker, it takes a lot to get me high, but this one got me on the first dab! Its definitely indica leaning in a very wonderful way, but with the perfect amount of sativa genetics to make you one happy earthling.
r........g
October 16, 2024
I love the gelato strains from Lemon Cherry Gelato and Gelato itself. They all do really well and make me feel great. Gelato 25 however was not that great in my opinion. It’s like people can kinda understand how when smoking you fell that nice warm cozy blanket that comes over your body. Gelato 25 missed that. I was high as fuck but the strain was always missing something to me. Like the more I smoked the higher I got but that feeling of it missing something just got stronger. It made me mad really. Maybe it just wasn’t for me and other people will have a great experience with it, But for me there is nothing stand out about this strain
a........4
March 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Pine flavor sweet aroma makes ya really hungry mixture of a good body high and head high very euphoric good feelings helps with anxiety