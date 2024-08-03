I love the gelato strains from Lemon Cherry Gelato and Gelato itself. They all do really well and make me feel great. Gelato 25 however was not that great in my opinion. It’s like people can kinda understand how when smoking you fell that nice warm cozy blanket that comes over your body. Gelato 25 missed that. I was high as fuck but the strain was always missing something to me. Like the more I smoked the higher I got but that feeling of it missing something just got stronger. It made me mad really. Maybe it just wasn’t for me and other people will have a great experience with it, But for me there is nothing stand out about this strain