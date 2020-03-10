ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Gelato Cake
Gelato Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Cake.

Justaagrower
Member since 2020
ound this strain in two separate dispensaries in Co, one in Trinidad the other in Salida (3D). In Trinidad it was priced high at 15/g, in Salida it was only 20/eighth. In Trinidad it was a “vault” flower and entirely purple having the best bag appeal in the shop with small flakes of green and bright...
lovelite
Member since 2018
This strain is amazing and super helpful for when I have anxiety. I felt like I was more productive, less distracted, and overall could manage my pain better steadily through out the day.
JuLoso
Member since 2019
Beautiful.. , the potency, the colors, the crystals, .. &amp; the high!!! I am ridiculously high off just a .8gs of a J!! burns well and reallyyy Superrrr Keifyyy you’ll notice when you start to break down 😅🙌🏽🔥
