Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Cake.
Reviews
4
Justaagrower
Member since 2020
ound this strain in two separate dispensaries in Co, one in Trinidad the other in Salida (3D). In Trinidad it was priced high at 15/g, in Salida it was only 20/eighth. In Trinidad it was a “vault” flower and entirely purple having the best bag appeal in the shop with small flakes of green and bright...
Beautiful.. , the potency, the colors, the crystals, .. & the high!!! I am ridiculously high off just a .8gs of a J!! burns well and reallyyy Superrrr Keifyyy you’ll notice when you start to break down 😅🙌🏽🔥