  3. Gelato Cake
Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Gelato Cake

Gelato Cake

Gelato Cake crosses two popular new school strains: Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. The result produces a strain that puts out a gassy yet smooth terpene profile that will put your head and body into a deep state of calm. Expect compact buds with purple hues and rich orange pistils.

 

Reviews

4

