We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Gelato Cake crosses two popular new school strains: Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. The result produces a strain that puts out a gassy yet smooth terpene profile that will put your head and body into a deep state of calm. Expect compact buds with purple hues and rich orange pistils.