Bred by using an elite clone of the original Gelato #41 and a male Loud Dream, Gelato Dream is a cookie strain that improves upon the original. Growers can expect big yields while consumers can expect a smooth, sweet, and fruity terpene profile. As for the high, this strain brings you into a state of deep relaxation that comes with a sense of euphoria and focus.