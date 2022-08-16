Gelato Punch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Punch.
Gelato Punch strain effects
Reported by 26 real people like you
Gelato Punch strain helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 34% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
l........t
August 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Had to change my review. More I vape the live resin of Gelato Punch, the more I fall in love with it. If you love intense warm relaxing body highs, than she's for you. A couple tokes any time of day, and she's a pain and anxiety killing machine...or a few more at night, and ride the blissful body high into dreamland. Seems like she's an underrated strain for whatever reason, which is fine with me. One of the better medical strains, IMO. Tastes flowery, herbal, spicy. Very nice! Gelato x Purples Punch...a KO combo💚🔥💨
W........s
March 8, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I have a preroll pack but Avitas. 27.5% thc, Harvested 12/26/22. Fantastic indica strain. It helps me feel relaxed, enhances my mood and makes me a hungry. Which is a great thing, as I rarely have an appetite. Tastes like a great mix of both strains. Like a creamy purple punch. It’s lovely. Tastes great and feels relaxing. Perfect indica imo
p........j
August 10, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
Picked up some gelato punch flower from Root and Bloom. This is a great strain. It does give me a bit more anxiety compared to other indica dominant strains as others have said but nothing that is uncomfortable and any anxiety fades quickly and doesn’t linger. The bud smells amazing and the flavor is good. I’m not getting as much of the berries but more like a herbal tea. It’s pretty smooth overall flavor wise. The high? For me it’s very cerebral initially but quickly shifts into a HEAVY sedative body high. This is why I like it. Oh man all my muscles are so relaxed and it puts me to sleep within an hour or so of smoking. I sleep very well after smoking the gelato punch and wake up very rejuvenated. Definitely recommending trying it out if you can find some. Happy smoking!
C........a
March 27, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Picked this strain up from The Hive in Norfolk, VA. Effects for me are typical sativa leaning hybrid and that’s exactly what I was looking for after reading up on leafly. I am an experienced smoker, but needed just a couple small bowl hits and I was all set. I can see why a little too indulgence can lead to unwelcome anxiety. Be ready to chat about nothing, let yourself be open to your creativity, and/or enjoy a nice long walk. I felt like it took me an hour to type this. Weed is so cool, you guys.
j........1
March 29, 2025
I wouldn’t say this makes it the top five strains but it’s middle card 27-30 on best list. 40-99 would be low card on the best list. It’s pungent and has a good taste with decent burn ash wise.
j........7
November 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
The cut i got came from green gold and it's super frosty and smells so so good it's quite hard but not so much so that it doesn't break up well..one small nug ground up filled my grinder and I started noticing the effects by the 3rd toke
R........9
January 13, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
Top notch tasty buds that smell and look just as amazing. The batch I have was tested at 29% thc the bugs are dense and a very dark green that is purple and almost black but in a tasteful way and it’s still green.. hard to explain but they’re beautiful and it doesn’t look like your typical purple buds. I would recommend anyone to try some. I got my batch from Dama, a recreational grower in Washington state.
8........s
April 13, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Sleepy
Great smoke and looks great as well. I can taste the berries just a little bit.