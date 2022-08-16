Gelato Punch
Gelato Punch effects are mostly energizing.
Gelato Punch is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato and Purple Punch. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, tingly, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gelato Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Gelato Punch strain effects
Reported by 26 real people like you
Gelato Punch strain helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 34% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Gelato Punch strain reviews(26)
l........t
August 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Had to change my review. More I vape the live resin of Gelato Punch, the more I fall in love with it. If you love intense warm relaxing body highs, than she's for you. A couple tokes any time of day, and she's a pain and anxiety killing machine...or a few more at night, and ride the blissful body high into dreamland. Seems like she's an underrated strain for whatever reason, which is fine with me. One of the better medical strains, IMO. Tastes flowery, herbal, spicy. Very nice! Gelato x Purples Punch...a KO combo💚🔥💨
W........s
March 8, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I have a preroll pack but Avitas. 27.5% thc, Harvested 12/26/22. Fantastic indica strain. It helps me feel relaxed, enhances my mood and makes me a hungry. Which is a great thing, as I rarely have an appetite. Tastes like a great mix of both strains. Like a creamy purple punch. It’s lovely. Tastes great and feels relaxing. Perfect indica imo
p........j
August 10, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
Picked up some gelato punch flower from Root and Bloom. This is a great strain. It does give me a bit more anxiety compared to other indica dominant strains as others have said but nothing that is uncomfortable and any anxiety fades quickly and doesn’t linger. The bud smells amazing and the flavor is good. I’m not getting as much of the berries but more like a herbal tea. It’s pretty smooth overall flavor wise. The high? For me it’s very cerebral initially but quickly shifts into a HEAVY sedative body high. This is why I like it. Oh man all my muscles are so relaxed and it puts me to sleep within an hour or so of smoking. I sleep very well after smoking the gelato punch and wake up very rejuvenated. Definitely recommending trying it out if you can find some. Happy smoking!