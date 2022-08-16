Picked up some gelato punch flower from Root and Bloom. This is a great strain. It does give me a bit more anxiety compared to other indica dominant strains as others have said but nothing that is uncomfortable and any anxiety fades quickly and doesn’t linger. The bud smells amazing and the flavor is good. I’m not getting as much of the berries but more like a herbal tea. It’s pretty smooth overall flavor wise. The high? For me it’s very cerebral initially but quickly shifts into a HEAVY sedative body high. This is why I like it. Oh man all my muscles are so relaxed and it puts me to sleep within an hour or so of smoking. I sleep very well after smoking the gelato punch and wake up very rejuvenated. Definitely recommending trying it out if you can find some. Happy smoking!