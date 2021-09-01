Gelato Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Runtz.
Gelato Runtz strain effects
Gelato Runtz strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 32% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
Gelato Runtz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
R........e
September 1, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Just Got This Strain Last Night And Haven't Smoked All Day. Rolled A Nice Joint And Sparked Up! But Before That Lets Talk About How Dense These Nuggs Are!!!! AND THE SMELLLLLLLLLLLLL OMG ITS SO FREAKING FRUITYYYYYYY! IT HONESTLY SMELLS LIKE FRUIT PUNCH. LIKE THE GOOD KIND. NOT THAT LIL CHEAP SHXT YOU FIND AT THE DELI. IM TALKING ABOUT THE ACTUAL MIXTURE OF FRUIT PUNCH * GOOGLE IT* Lets Get Back To The Sparked Joint. When It First Pulled You Smell and Taste The Fruity Essence And If You Wanna Be Cute And Silent With This.... You'll Be Cute But The Smell Wont Be Silent. VERY STRONG My Friend Said He Could Smell Us Smoking Before He Arrived A Block Away. ( I have pretty long blocks) Now The Effects: I M S T O N E D You Honestly Don't Need Much Of This Unless Your Trying To BAPP OUT AKA GO TO BED I Feel Dreamy High Which I Enjoy Also If You Have Pain That Will Be Greatly Reduced. It Has A Wonderful Calming Effect To Muscles Also Able To Hold A Full Conversation And Not Be Jittery To Where I Wanna Get Up And Go. Got Work Done And It Activated My Amazing Creative Link. I Love When Strains Help Activate That Side While Having People Who Are Dull And Non Creative Around. So For Me Its Gonna Be A 5 Star STRAIN. If You Hear About This You. Better Get Your Butt At Least A Good 7grams! Hopefully Whoever You buy From Will Have The Strain And Wont Just Say Its Gelato Runtz Just To Get Your Cash. Make Sure Its Fruity AS HELL AND DENSE NUGGS ONCE YOU SMOKE IT AND TASTE THAT FRUIT PUNCH! YOU GOT IT!!! BUT ENJOY. I BOUGHT A OZ CUZ I KNOW HOW I AM WITH SMOKING. AND THAT WILL LAST ME A GOOD 3-4 WEEKS. BECAUSE IT HITS STRONG AND IVE BEEN SMOKING FOR YEARS. TOP SHELF SHXT !!!! GELATO RUNTZ
h........7
November 24, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
The strain is very sedating and calming in the nerves which is really a plus since I suffer from epilepsy. It is a heavy hitter and can be dizzying/intoxicating at times but still maintains a clear headed and functional high that eases pain and anxiety throughout the day(keep in mind I use cannabis heavily). When combined the parenting strains give a pissy/cheesy layer to the sweet cream from both the Gelato and Runtz, making a intoxicating smell and combination.
h........3
February 23, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great smoke! Only gave 4 stars for the mere fact that I reserve 5 stars for the best of the best. With that being said this was an amazing strain with great flavor and smooth smoke. Pretty on the eyes very trich-ey but dense and uniform. On the nose it’s almost like a perfect crossover episode of gelato and runtz flavors and aromas. Wonderful experience nice hybrid. Offers some of the combined effects of both strains which I definitely dig. Hard to find.
a........5
October 6, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Sleepy
Quick review Flavor is strong on this one, very tarty, purple, chemical taste. Effects came in after 2 hits and immediately felt horny lol stress and anxiety went away quick, felt great tbh, highly recommend
l........s
September 5, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I was having an anxiety attack that was also making me feel depressed and hopeless. I took two decent sized hits from a normal little glass pipe and within 5 minutes my heart had stopped racing and I felt happier. Uplifted. Positive. Physically: I felt like I could breathe again. I felt tingly and a overall sense of euphoria. I’ve been smoking weed for 18 years now and I think this is my new favorite strain. The brand I smoked is: ‘Liv Emerald’ (that’s how it’s spelled). I smoked and immediately laid down in my bed. So I’m not sure what kind of feeling I’d get if I were up and active after smoking. I don’t feel tired either. My mind seems very clear. The type of high I enjoy most is when I feel tingly, euphoric, uplifted while it also acts as a anti-depressant/anti-anxiety but I wanna be able to focus and have a clear mind as well. I also don’t like being stoned out of my mind. I’m sure this stuff would get you high af but I like doing somewhat of a “micro-dose”. Hope this helps! I think this is a strain that everyone can find something the like in. :)
C........0
August 6, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
First time trying this strain and I’m not disappointed. I have a pretty high tolerance and I definitely felt the hit from this. Really nice heavy body high with a slight tingly feeling. Nice flavor as well. 10/10
C........x
April 24, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Helps alleviate pain. This is good for people who are productive and on their feet a lot as well as whatever you're doing that day if you're lounging around watching TV as this strain meets in the middle. Like a few comments above stated it has somewhat fruity and coffee taste. All I know is the bud is somewhat dense but also tryched the f**k out. If you're just starting cannabis for the first time this strain probably would be a bit too much but for the researched smokers this is what we look for. Quality smoke definitely some exotic and the terpenes are in the high % of course and probably low to mid 30% thca if I had to guess
B........r
December 24, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
To start, I normally DO NOT indulge in Delta 9 (D9) products as I’ve not had the best experience with them or the highs thereof. However, after a two week bong run with White Runtz I am on a hunt for more Runtz variants. This is the perfect fusion of bud for a creative mind like me. I’m high fo sho’ fo sho’ but I’m functional and that my friends is a great place to be. No jitters. Not stuck unless I choose to be. Such a relaxing aura from within. It then spreads throughout my body easing any aches and pains. A great wake and bake blunt. I can only imagine what will happen when I introduce this strain to a fresh bowl. I may actually learn to float beyond a basketball court. If you have the chance to get this strain please do us reviewers a favor and purchase it. Confirm IRL what we are describing here. Give it the treatment it deserves consuming it in the best way possible you can.