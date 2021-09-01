stock photo similar to Gelato Runtz
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%

Gelato Runtz

Gelato Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Gelato #33. Bred by Elev8, Gelato Runtz is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Gelato Runtz features an aroma and flavor profile of vanilla, berries, and coffee. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Gelato Runtz strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Euphoric

Relaxed

Gelato Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    32% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
Gelato Runtz strain reviews40

September 1, 2021
Loading...Happy
Just Got This Strain Last Night And Haven't Smoked All Day. Rolled A Nice Joint And Sparked Up! But Before That Lets Talk About How Dense These Nuggs Are!!!! AND THE SMELLLLLLLLLLLLL OMG ITS SO FREAKING FRUITYYYYYYY! IT HONESTLY SMELLS LIKE FRUIT PUNCH. LIKE THE GOOD KIND. NOT THAT LIL CHEAP SHXT YOU FIND AT THE DELI. IM TALKING ABOUT THE ACTUAL MIXTURE OF FRUIT PUNCH * GOOGLE IT* Lets Get Back To The Sparked Joint. When It First Pulled You Smell and Taste The Fruity Essence And If You Wanna Be Cute And Silent With This.... You'll Be Cute But The Smell Wont Be Silent. VERY STRONG My Friend Said He Could Smell Us Smoking Before He Arrived A Block Away. ( I have pretty long blocks) Now The Effects: I M S T O N E D You Honestly Don't Need Much Of This Unless Your Trying To BAPP OUT AKA GO TO BED I Feel Dreamy High Which I Enjoy Also If You Have Pain That Will Be Greatly Reduced. It Has A Wonderful Calming Effect To Muscles Also Able To Hold A Full Conversation And Not Be Jittery To Where I Wanna Get Up And Go. Got Work Done And It Activated My Amazing Creative Link. I Love When Strains Help Activate That Side While Having People Who Are Dull And Non Creative Around. So For Me Its Gonna Be A 5 Star STRAIN. If You Hear About This You. Better Get Your Butt At Least A Good 7grams! Hopefully Whoever You buy From Will Have The Strain And Wont Just Say Its Gelato Runtz Just To Get Your Cash. Make Sure Its Fruity AS HELL AND DENSE NUGGS ONCE YOU SMOKE IT AND TASTE THAT FRUIT PUNCH! YOU GOT IT!!! BUT ENJOY. I BOUGHT A OZ CUZ I KNOW HOW I AM WITH SMOKING. AND THAT WILL LAST ME A GOOD 3-4 WEEKS. BECAUSE IT HITS STRONG AND IVE BEEN SMOKING FOR YEARS. TOP SHELF SHXT !!!! GELATO RUNTZ
November 24, 2021
The strain is very sedating and calming in the nerves which is really a plus since I suffer from epilepsy. It is a heavy hitter and can be dizzying/intoxicating at times but still maintains a clear headed and functional high that eases pain and anxiety throughout the day(keep in mind I use cannabis heavily). When combined the parenting strains give a pissy/cheesy layer to the sweet cream from both the Gelato and Runtz, making a intoxicating smell and combination.
February 23, 2022
Great smoke! Only gave 4 stars for the mere fact that I reserve 5 stars for the best of the best. With that being said this was an amazing strain with great flavor and smooth smoke. Pretty on the eyes very trich-ey but dense and uniform. On the nose it’s almost like a perfect crossover episode of gelato and runtz flavors and aromas. Wonderful experience nice hybrid. Offers some of the combined effects of both strains which I definitely dig. Hard to find.
