Just Got This Strain Last Night And Haven't Smoked All Day. Rolled A Nice Joint And Sparked Up! But Before That Lets Talk About How Dense These Nuggs Are!!!! AND THE SMELLLLLLLLLLLLL OMG ITS SO FREAKING FRUITYYYYYYY! IT HONESTLY SMELLS LIKE FRUIT PUNCH. LIKE THE GOOD KIND. NOT THAT LIL CHEAP SHXT YOU FIND AT THE DELI. IM TALKING ABOUT THE ACTUAL MIXTURE OF FRUIT PUNCH * GOOGLE IT* Lets Get Back To The Sparked Joint. When It First Pulled You Smell and Taste The Fruity Essence And If You Wanna Be Cute And Silent With This.... You'll Be Cute But The Smell Wont Be Silent. VERY STRONG My Friend Said He Could Smell Us Smoking Before He Arrived A Block Away. ( I have pretty long blocks) Now The Effects: I M S T O N E D You Honestly Don't Need Much Of This Unless Your Trying To BAPP OUT AKA GO TO BED I Feel Dreamy High Which I Enjoy Also If You Have Pain That Will Be Greatly Reduced. It Has A Wonderful Calming Effect To Muscles Also Able To Hold A Full Conversation And Not Be Jittery To Where I Wanna Get Up And Go. Got Work Done And It Activated My Amazing Creative Link. I Love When Strains Help Activate That Side While Having People Who Are Dull And Non Creative Around. So For Me Its Gonna Be A 5 Star STRAIN. If You Hear About This You. Better Get Your Butt At Least A Good 7grams! Hopefully Whoever You buy From Will Have The Strain And Wont Just Say Its Gelato Runtz Just To Get Your Cash. Make Sure Its Fruity AS HELL AND DENSE NUGGS ONCE YOU SMOKE IT AND TASTE THAT FRUIT PUNCH! YOU GOT IT!!! BUT ENJOY. I BOUGHT A OZ CUZ I KNOW HOW I AM WITH SMOKING. AND THAT WILL LAST ME A GOOD 3-4 WEEKS. BECAUSE IT HITS STRONG AND IVE BEEN SMOKING FOR YEARS. TOP SHELF SHXT !!!! GELATO RUNTZ