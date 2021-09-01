stock photo similar to Gelato Runtz
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%
Gelato Runtz
Gelato Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Gelato #33. Bred by Elev8, Gelato Runtz is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Gelato Runtz features an aroma and flavor profile of vanilla, berries, and coffee. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Gelato RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gelato Runtz strain effects
Gelato Runtz strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 32% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gelato Runtz products near you
Similar to Gelato Runtz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Gelato Runtz strain reviews40
Read all reviews
R........e
September 1, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
h........7
November 24, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
h........3
February 23, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed