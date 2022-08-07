Gelatti Cookies
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%

Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Talkative
Sweet
Earthy
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Gelatti Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Gelatti Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Gelatti Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, uplifted, and talkative. Gelatti Cookies has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gelatti Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Gelatti Cookies strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Gelatti Cookies strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Gelatti Cookies strain reviews(4)
c........e
August 7, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
b........5
June 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
r........d
March 28, 2024
Relaxed
Dry eyes