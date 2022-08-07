Gelatti Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelatti Cookies.
Gelatti Cookies strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Gelatti Cookies strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Gelatti Cookies reviews
c........e
August 7, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
I'm high on this strain currently. It's got a very indica-heavy couchlocking feeling with the great mental clarity from it's sativa side. Perfect for sleeping because it just feels great and melts any worries away from you. Music feels great and sounds majestic. Great strain for going out on a Friday night tbh.
r........d
March 28, 2024
Relaxed
Dry eyes
This green was purchased at a cannabis store in M.A. I am HIGHLY disappointed! i feel that the stronger high only lasts for 45 minutes. Nothing I would ever purchase again! the buds look and taste good that's the only positive thing I can say
b........5
June 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Couldn’t agree more with the last review. This strain is a beautiful thing. Don’t smoke with plans in the near future as this will definitely make you late. Lol Highly recommended.