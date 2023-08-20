Gello Shotz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gello Shotz.
Gello Shotz strain effects
Gello Shotz strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
a........u
August 20, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
36% THC with 43% total cannabinoids?... This is a new favorite for me lmao. To the people at Embarc in Alameda, thank you so much for the recommendation, you guys are the best😁. Smell is so similar to gorilla glue 4; pure diesel with that pungent spicy earthy citrus and a hefty dose of skunkiness on top of it all. At the same time there's a faint sweet almost papaya-like smell when you break up the nugs and when smoking it. The high is, much like gg4, very euphoric. Unlike it tho mentally it's more on the energizing than the couchlocking side. This is that permasmile smoke that will have you grinning n giggling at nothing. Great smoke with friends. However, this stuff is high THC n can take hold of you very quickly... The body feel is definitely more sedative with my muscles quickly relaxing post toke and this stuff will absolutely kick ur butt if you go overboard so keep that in mind.
p........d
July 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very potent, 29.85%, it has a strong diesel/danky flavor with a citrusy finish on the back end
r........7
October 20, 2024
Creative
Giggly
The flower we got was very high quality. It was good looking, potent, and was relatively smooth when smoking. The high wasn’t what I usually go for but that speaks nothing of the weed itself just my preference. This strain got me and my husband incredibly high when we didn’t smoke that much maybe a 1/4th of a bowl. We do try and keep our tolerance on the lower side but this stuff was potent. The flower had an earthy, diesel like flavor with a citrus aftertaste. It had us coughing a bit but I think it’s because we have been vaping (distillate) more as of late. In my dry herb vaporizer the citrus flavor was much more present and was much smoother than combustion smoking. The high had us feeling relaxed and we were pretty couch locked but we were on the border of too high so I think it was related to that. It had us laughing and having a good time. When I smoked it again I did some yoga and had an introspective journey as that helps me process the grief and emotions I’m having over a very tragic death in my family. I was in my head (which I wanted) and it didn’t turn into panic or anxiety. Lately weed has been giving me the munchies really bad but I don’t think this strain gave it anymore or any less then any other strain I’ve smoked recently. I get bored of strains quickly but this is one I can see myself reaching for semi-often but I would like it more if it was a little bit more sativa leaning.
0........o
January 20, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Happy
I love this strain, it gave me a very uplifted, happy and talkative feeling. I shared it with a friend who has back pain and is depressed in a matter of no time it made a difference for him.
O........n
Yesterday
Relaxed
Gassy Aroma with Lemon and Melon.