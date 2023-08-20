The flower we got was very high quality. It was good looking, potent, and was relatively smooth when smoking. The high wasn’t what I usually go for but that speaks nothing of the weed itself just my preference. This strain got me and my husband incredibly high when we didn’t smoke that much maybe a 1/4th of a bowl. We do try and keep our tolerance on the lower side but this stuff was potent. The flower had an earthy, diesel like flavor with a citrus aftertaste. It had us coughing a bit but I think it’s because we have been vaping (distillate) more as of late. In my dry herb vaporizer the citrus flavor was much more present and was much smoother than combustion smoking. The high had us feeling relaxed and we were pretty couch locked but we were on the border of too high so I think it was related to that. It had us laughing and having a good time. When I smoked it again I did some yoga and had an introspective journey as that helps me process the grief and emotions I’m having over a very tragic death in my family. I was in my head (which I wanted) and it didn’t turn into panic or anxiety. Lately weed has been giving me the munchies really bad but I don’t think this strain gave it anymore or any less then any other strain I’ve smoked recently. I get bored of strains quickly but this is one I can see myself reaching for semi-often but I would like it more if it was a little bit more sativa leaning.