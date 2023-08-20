stock photo similar to Gello Shotz
Gello Shotz
All the shots, none of the hangovers. Gello Shotz is another new stunner from Seed Junky Genetics to help carry you into warmer weather. While the genetics are currently unknown, it’s got a lemony, tropical nose with big green buds with striking orange hairs and spots of purple. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gello Shotz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Gello ShotzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gello Shotz strain effects
Gello Shotz strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gello Shotz products near you
Similar to Gello Shotz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Gello Shotz strain reviews7
Read all reviews
a........u
August 20, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
p........d
July 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
r........7
October 20, 2024
Creative
Giggly