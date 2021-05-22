Gello reviews
g........7
May 22, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
I am not sure why this is recommended for new smokers, this is a very potent strain. I've been smoking for over 20 years and this was priced pretty high at my local dispensary. Lots of crystals and a strong taste. I am impressed!
c........s
September 11, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I picked up an eighth of this strain by K Savage, as soon as I opened the jar I was greeted by a strong, green smell, and when I say green smell I mean it smelled like a mix of a garden, freshly cut grass and lime. The nugs were small but dense, made up of a light green color with splashes of deep purple and generously coated in big white trichomes. Upon first few hits, I realized that the taste is exactly what you’d expect, a very green taste made up of the flavors mentioned in the smell, literally the same. It’s worth mentioning that the taste is nice and light and sits nicely on the tongue, it feels premium. The effects matched what a lot of the reviews made me anticipate, a potent high with strong body effects, producing a mild body sedation which, with my tolerance, I don’t get too often so that was very nice. The cerebral effects were harder to pinpoint, I felt like I felt very stoney and spacey, I found it myself thinking and worrying less and just being comfortable in the present moment. The body effects lingered on longer than the cerebral effects so post-high I found my body still slightly sedated and ready to go to bed. Overall this strain provided a very unique experience that I definitely appreciated. Rating 4.75
V........1
June 9, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Comes in at %20 THC, but is VERY mild, as in it won’t knock your d!(k in the dirt. It’s a nice body high very mild cerebral effects but lasts forever. Super smooth, didn’t cough once through the whole 1/8th
m........0
June 18, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
This was definitely underrated smoke! After three nice hits I was stoned. Enjoyed the high very much, I felt good and talkative which usually isn't me so it was a good change. This is my new go to weed after work, I get stoned, do any house chores then relax again by doing maybe 2 more hits. I stocked up a bit on this flower just so I can have it around in future.
R........y
July 20, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
22% TKO😴..potent strain,good for pain.
r........3
August 31, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
helps me relax, focus, forget anxiety based thoughts, and get things done. just 3 hits of gello flower in a chillum pipe, 2 or 3 times a day, as needed. highly recommend for artists who have real world problems to handle and for anyone dealing with grief. it's my regular "go-to" strain when i'm not sampling other types of herb.
J........9
January 18, 2021
Very strong with earthy tones. super smooth smoke smell. amazing.
J........1
February 18, 2021
Definitely a laid back kind of feel. Focused but relaxed. Strong and kicks in after a few hits. Definitely recommend to hard core smokers out there. Weird there isn’t as much info on it here as others. Definitely underrated!!