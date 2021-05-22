I picked up an eighth of this strain by K Savage, as soon as I opened the jar I was greeted by a strong, green smell, and when I say green smell I mean it smelled like a mix of a garden, freshly cut grass and lime. The nugs were small but dense, made up of a light green color with splashes of deep purple and generously coated in big white trichomes. Upon first few hits, I realized that the taste is exactly what you’d expect, a very green taste made up of the flavors mentioned in the smell, literally the same. It’s worth mentioning that the taste is nice and light and sits nicely on the tongue, it feels premium. The effects matched what a lot of the reviews made me anticipate, a potent high with strong body effects, producing a mild body sedation which, with my tolerance, I don’t get too often so that was very nice. The cerebral effects were harder to pinpoint, I felt like I felt very stoney and spacey, I found it myself thinking and worrying less and just being comfortable in the present moment. The body effects lingered on longer than the cerebral effects so post-high I found my body still slightly sedated and ready to go to bed. Overall this strain provided a very unique experience that I definitely appreciated. Rating 4.75