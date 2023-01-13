Gemini reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gemini.

Gemini strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Relaxed

Energetic

Gemini strain helps with

January 13, 2023
Does the job relaxing my anxiety and restlessness without making me unable to function, but not as strong as some of my favorites. This could be nice after a workout too because it does a decent job as painkiller!
October 18, 2022
My dumb brain strain 💕 Goes straight to the head in a really great way. Perfect for after work if I'm trying to just laugh and be silly and stupid with friends. A 50/50 hybrid that relaxes and eases stress but doesn't hold me back socially or couch lock me. It's definitely still an end of the day kinda high though, not one to get stuff done on.
May 22, 2022
Go to! 👍🏽 Very strong ! 💪🏽
September 14, 2023
This beautiful indica-dominant strain tastes and hits like a full glass of orange juice. A very satisfying headspace I'd describe funky and psychedelic with a floaty, euphoric sensation to the body. At 32.8% THC this strain packs a great punch for medicinal users looking for pain relief and dealing with stress. Very impressive strain.
July 1, 2024
Alien Labs. Good daytime strain for dealing with things like anxiety, depression, etc. a little heavy on the uptake but not couchlock. Just good clean medicinal strain.
September 30, 2024
Love this strain! My first time trying it was today. Alien Labs did a good job with this.
October 24, 2022
It’s in between coach lock and thinkng. But I wouldnt say it’s either the worst or the best but it does help with creativity.
August 20, 2022
very well balanced hybrid, with a taste of glory.

