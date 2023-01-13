HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Gemini

Gemini is a OG-based hybrid weed strain made by crossing 2Face OG and Area 41. The effects of Gemini are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Gemini has dense buds in shades of light and dark green, and enough trichomes to give them a wet sheen. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative and giggly. The dominant terpenes in this strain are terpinolene and caryophyllene, with strong gassy, grape nose, and sweet, earthy flavor. Gemini has 22% THC. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when dealing with bipolar disorder and anxiety. The original breeder of Gemini is Alien Labs.

Gemini strain reviews

January 13, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Does the job relaxing my anxiety and restlessness without making me unable to function, but not as strong as some of my favorites. This could be nice after a workout too because it does a decent job as painkiller!
7 people found this helpful
October 18, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
My dumb brain strain 💕 Goes straight to the head in a really great way. Perfect for after work if I'm trying to just laugh and be silly and stupid with friends. A 50/50 hybrid that relaxes and eases stress but doesn't hold me back socially or couch lock me. It's definitely still an end of the day kinda high though, not one to get stuff done on.
4 people found this helpful
May 22, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Go to! 👍🏽 Very strong ! 💪🏽
May 22, 2022

Go to! 👍🏽 Very strong ! 💪🏽
