HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Gemini
Gemini effects are mostly calming.
Gemini potency is higher THC than average.
Gemini is a OG-based hybrid weed strain made by crossing 2Face OG and Area 41. The effects of Gemini are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Gemini has dense buds in shades of light and dark green, and enough trichomes to give them a wet sheen. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative and giggly. The dominant terpenes in this strain are terpinolene and caryophyllene, with strong gassy, grape nose, and sweet, earthy flavor. Gemini has 22% THC. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when dealing with bipolar disorder and anxiety. The original breeder of Gemini is Alien Labs.
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
