Georgia Apple Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Georgia Apple Pie.
Georgia Apple Pie strain effects
Georgia Apple Pie strain flavors
Georgia Apple Pie strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Georgia Apple Pie reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........g
May 22, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
The cut I got was from “TruMeds,” in Phx. It looks just like the picture and is sticky as hell. Tested at 27%THC. This is a great night time medicine. This made me euphoric and not a care in the world, then with a few more hits, nite-nite. Highly recommend this as I would smoke this constantly if I could afford to. Enjoy 😉
d........r
December 23, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
I tried it last night for the first time; I only had a few small tokes. My hip didn’t bother hardly at all and I didn’t have the munchies. I think this is going to be my go to, until I have my surgery !
K........2
October 29, 2022
So far the BEST strain I have had!! My husband and I smoked one cone with a crowd and we were all stoned! I laughed my ass off and enjoyed this high for over 2 hours.
d........r
May 27, 2024
Tingly
Dizzy
Definitely not one of tru meds best strains. GAP shouldn’t have a bitter taste like this one. Seems a little short on terps. There are much better options.
K........3
May 27, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This is one of my favorite strains right now. Great high, sleepy doesn’t come till the end. Really takes my anxiety down a few notches and the cinnamon apple flavor is 🤌
S........0
October 12, 2024
This is a strain for beginners. Lower in THC, just a slight head change. I got this live badder made by Drip Oils & Extracts at trumeds in Phoenix AZ