Georgia Apple Pie
The hybrid weed strain Georgia Apple Pie comes from Raw Genetics, who crossed Seed Junky’s Georgia Pie to Lumpy’s Apple Fritter. The perfect-looking buds can smell like peach and apple pie, with tart, sugary, cinnamon scrumptiousness. Its very high-THC hybrid effects go well with a weekend afternoon. Georgia Apple Pie is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.
Georgia Apple Pie strain effects
Georgia Apple Pie strain flavors
Georgia Apple Pie strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Similar to Georgia Apple Pie near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Georgia Apple Pie strain reviews7
b........g
May 22, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
d........r
December 23, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
K........2
October 29, 2022