Buds were firm, slightly spongy medium size, dark drab-green in color with brown and orange tints. Smelling of pine they grind fluffy without any appreciable change in aroma. It rolled nicely yet I found the draw a bit slow, perhaps a bit too much moisture in the air today. The taste of the smoke was subtly piney with not much else besides a distinctive GMO after taste that lingers. I took three hits. The buzz was very delayed, I’d say almost five minutes. I felt strong euphoria, tingling, tension in my neck and the back of my head. The tension quickly melted to be replaced by alertness and happiness. Not a ton of ambition but feeling uplifted. I was active finishing routine chores but there was no burst of creativity and no detail oriented obsessing. In fact my thoughts did not meander much and remained unfocused during the first two hours. The buzz was still strong. The lasting memory of that GMO funky aftertaste is making me want another toke. After four hours I finished the dooby and after another two hours I fell asleep.

helpful report