GG2 (aka Gorilla Glue #2) is a slightly sativa-leaning hybrid (approximately 60% sativa / 40% indica) and a phenotype of the original Gorilla Glue lineage, bred from Chem’s Sister × Sour Dubb × Chocolate Diesel. With THC levels typically ranging from 18–25%, this strain is known for its pungent, resin-heavy profile and balanced, long-lasting effects. GG2 features bold flavors of earthy diesel, sour citrus, and subtle chocolatey undertones. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, contributing to its gassy, citrus-forward aroma with peppery and earthy notes. The high starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz that enhances mood, creativity, and focus before transitioning into a relaxing body effect that can become slightly heavy without full sedation. Suitable for daytime or early evening use, GG2 is a go-to for stress relief, mood elevation, and a balanced, functional high.