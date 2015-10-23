ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chem's Sister
  • Leafly flower of Chem's Sister

Sativa

Chem's Sister

Chem's Sister

Chem’s Sister, also known as Chem Sis, is a sativa-dominant variation of the classic Chemdawg strain. This phenotype first emerged in 1996 and has since evolved into the uplifting, long-lasting sativa we see on the market today. Her strong cerebral effects come coupled with a distinct skunky diesel aroma underscored by accents of sweet sandalwood and citrus. Over the course of her maturation, Chem Sis’s mint green buds burst with white hairs that darken with age.

Reviews

19

Show all

Avatar for CannaCelt
Member since 2015
This was vaped as an oil and was my first experience with cannabis. Popped my cherry hard but in a really good way. Gave me a strong head high, incredible insight, and euphoric times. I am a picky bitch when it comes to flavour, but though this was strong, it was not too bad. Knocked my chronic p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for DonkeyMeat
Member since 2016
Very good sativa very good, I work grave yards and this strain is good because when its 3:30 am you need some living up to do. I zone out for a couple hours and I'm finished with the night, well after I clean out the fringe.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
The Package: Very nice all black with a beautiful girl on the cover of it, tested and made sure it's safe for use THCA 25.87mg is going to be a heavy one for sure. The Smell: Tearing off the plastic to envelop my senses in a lushful pine and lemon forest, some of the small hints of a smoky eucalyptu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for rizlo
Member since 2014
that's a very dreamy sativa..very strange type of high..really
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Xboxlord989
Member since 2018
I'm a seasoned dabber......And this is the ONLY strain where I have anxiety off of lol. I love it. Super extremely potent. makes me Wanna create and play guitar. I love that overpowering chemical taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Chem's Sister
First strain child
Sasquatch Sap
child
Second strain child
Sister Glue
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Chem's SisterUser uploaded image of Chem's SisterUser uploaded image of Chem's SisterUser uploaded image of Chem's SisterUser uploaded image of Chem's Sister
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Phishhead Kush, Dream Beaver, Chem’s Sister, Durban Berry, and More
New Strains Alert: Phishhead Kush, Dream Beaver, Chem’s Sister, Durban Berry, and More