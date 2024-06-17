Ghee Butter reviews
Ghee Butter strain effects
Ghee Butter strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
e........e
June 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tastes flowery like a rose, the main terp is Linalool, and then bisabolol and caryophyllene follow it. It was very mentally relaxing without making me too sleepy despite being tired.
N........d
November 3, 2023
Relaxed
Pretty good Smell is nice and soft like warming comfort to the nose. Taste is nice at a temp level of 391 on the one by POTV Over all does make me relax a bit during the day to keep chuggin on. 🙏🏽
7........w
August 29, 2025
Cross is Peanut Butter Breath X Afghan Kush