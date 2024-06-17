Ghee Butter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Butter OG and an unknown strain. This strain is a flower product from Galenas, a brand that offers premium cannabis strains with high potency and quality. Ghee Butter is 27-34% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ghee Butter effects include sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ghee Butter when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Galenas, Ghee Butter features flavors like buttery, sweet, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Ghee Butter typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Ghee Butter is a smooth and rich hybrid that combines the relaxing and sedating effects of its parent strain. It has a buttery and sweet smell that will make you feel like you’re at a bakery. It produces a heavy and soothing high that will ease your body and stimulate your appetite. Ghee Butter is a great strain for enjoying a cozy and tasty time or easing your pain and insomnia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ghee Butter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.