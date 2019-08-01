ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ghetto Bird
  • Leafly flower of Ghetto Bird

Hybrid

Ghetto Bird

Ghetto Bird

Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Ghetto Bird is hybrid cross between Ice Queen and Blue Heron. A flavorful strain, Ghetto Bird balances the lavender and rose flavors of Ice Queen with the berry and pine notes of Blue Heron. Consumers can expect invigorating effects that pair perfectly with productive afternoons and weekends.

Reviews

1

Avatar for TKastelle
Member since 2019
love it.. more of a stativa for me which I love.. nice and smooth going down
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Heron
parent
Second strain parent
Ice Queen
parent
Strain
Ghetto Bird