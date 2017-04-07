Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
First bowl - So smooth smoking. Didn't cough once. Getting a candy taste on the exhale which is delicious. Feeling the physical affects first. Eyes lowering. Neck and back stiffness letting up and definitely more relaxed and less anxious than I was a few minutes ago!
Second bowl - head feels like ...
I picked up this strain at my local dispensary as the budtender said it was one I wouldn't want to pass up (I was looking for a hybrid that wouldn't bring in any paranoia or anxiety. This strain is an extremely well balanced hybrid, with an initial uplifting happy high followed by a more dominant ca...
Absolutely amazing! Just received my order about an hour ago and I must say that I am very impressed. From buymyweedonline.ca Buds are super swollen with bright crystals and hints of color purple. Very sticky with aromatic aromas make it an all out pleasure to work with and smoke. Def wort...