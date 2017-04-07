ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ghost Bubba
  4. Reviews

Ghost Bubba reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ghost Bubba.

Reviews

29

Avatar for kmi11z
Member since 2017
Very relaxing strain. Great for a lazy day spent on the couch.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for klementinez
Member since 2019
First bowl - So smooth smoking. Didn't cough once. Getting a candy taste on the exhale which is delicious. Feeling the physical affects first. Eyes lowering. Neck and back stiffness letting up and definitely more relaxed and less anxious than I was a few minutes ago! Second bowl - head feels like ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for liam5x
Member since 2016
I picked up this strain at my local dispensary as the budtender said it was one I wouldn't want to pass up (I was looking for a hybrid that wouldn't bring in any paranoia or anxiety. This strain is an extremely well balanced hybrid, with an initial uplifting happy high followed by a more dominant ca...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for shumz420
Member since 2017
Pretty good. Def a night time strain - the sleep is amazing. Very good smell out the jar and even better toking it outdoors on a nice calm night
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ghost BubbaUser uploaded image of Ghost BubbaUser uploaded image of Ghost BubbaUser uploaded image of Ghost BubbaUser uploaded image of Ghost BubbaUser uploaded image of Ghost BubbaUser uploaded image of Ghost Bubba
more
photos
Avatar for cruzsam
Member since 2017
Absolutely amazing! Just received my order about an hour ago and I must say that I am very impressed. From buymyweedonline.ca Buds are super swollen with bright crystals and hints of color purple. Very sticky with aromatic aromas make it an all out pleasure to work with and smoke. Def wort...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for SimplyKay89
Member since 2017
Amazing strain. Oh what a surprise when grind it up, purple omg. just cant get enough. a little pricey but worth every penny!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ZW1990
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for diazeldorado1
Member since 2015
Love the scent on this some piney Limey trichomes sticky buds makes for great backwoods
Read full review
Reported
feelings