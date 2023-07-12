Ghost Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Runtz and Geist OG. This strain is named for its white, costume-like coating of frosty, sticky trichomes that make it look like a ghost. Ghost Candy is a potent strain with strong undercurrents of tranquil relief, but clean, functional overtones that allow you to go about your business or fun. The smell and taste of Ghost Candy are a mix of citrus, mixed fruit, earth and spice. Ghost Candy is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ghost Candy effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ghost Candy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Geistgrow, Ghost Candy features flavors like citrus, sweet and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Ghost Candy typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Ghost Candy is a great strain to enjoy when just chilling out during a hard-earned rest or celebrating Halloweed. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ghost Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.