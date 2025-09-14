Ghost Candy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ghost Candy.
Ghost Candy strain effects
Ghost Candy strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 66% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ghost Candy reviews
C........a
September 14, 2025
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Exactly what I needed! The aroma alone will make you happy! This stain is so good, it will make you happy, energetic and hungry! You can function and go on about your day and do your business all being stoned!!!
r........i
June 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
My new favorite strain. Very potent head high that settles into a very potent body buzz.
s........4
July 12, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Very relaxing. No paranoia what so ever! Super piney taste, burns beautifully in a blunt.❤️