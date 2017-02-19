ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for juju6actual
Member since 2018
Amazing! Very smooth. Very relaxing on muscles and stomach!
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Awakamm
Member since 2015
I have tried some great strains in the last few years but by far and wide this is the best strain I've ever had!
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Bromeyer
Member since 2019
I loved Ghost OG so I was excited to try this. I've been nursing a big bowl of flower of this all evening and I haven't laughed and danced in my kitchen this much in a long time. Moments of really still contemplation mixed with euphoria and body tingles. Great for talking to friends. Very easy going...
Avatar for Bailey2427
Member since 2019
This has been my favorite strain so far. It actullh beat Granddaddy Purple. It made me giggly and feel really happy.
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for nathansprs
Member since 2016
Great smell taste nice thick buds with light and dark green with hints of purple in Oklahoma they got it right the pics look not that goo you will definitely be able to tell my pic so fire bought at the Dankery 51st and Memorial Tulsa,Oklahoma
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ka47
Member since 2017
Sweet like sugar
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Speed_and_Weed
Member since 2017
Alright so I rated this a 4 star last time I reviewed it, but when I did moonshine again I realized I was mistaken. I must've had bad bud or was sick or something the first time I did it. This strain is amazing and is now one of my fav indicas out there. Felt super relaxed and helped with a bad head...
Avatar for Speed_and_Weed
Member since 2017
Amazing indica and deserves all of its praise. I already loved ghost Og so when I felt this strain felt like a super enhanced version I was happy. Made me feel extremely happy and was a euphoric high. Was a blast for me when I was just chilling out listening to music. Super fun to do, 4/5
