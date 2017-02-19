Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I loved Ghost OG so I was excited to try this. I've been nursing a big bowl of flower of this all evening and I haven't laughed and danced in my kitchen this much in a long time. Moments of really still contemplation mixed with euphoria and body tingles. Great for talking to friends. Very easy going...
Great smell taste nice thick buds with light and dark green with hints of purple in Oklahoma they got it right the pics look not that goo you will definitely be able to tell my pic so fire bought at the Dankery 51st and Memorial Tulsa,Oklahoma
Alright so I rated this a 4 star last time I reviewed it, but when I did moonshine again I realized I was mistaken. I must've had bad bud or was sick or something the first time I did it. This strain is amazing and is now one of my fav indicas out there. Felt super relaxed and helped with a bad head...
Amazing indica and deserves all of its praise. I already loved ghost Og so when I felt this strain felt like a super enhanced version I was happy. Made me feel extremely happy and was a euphoric high. Was a blast for me when I was just chilling out listening to music. Super fun to do, 4/5