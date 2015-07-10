ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
GI001 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GI001.

Reviews

13

Avatar for AndrewLU
Member since 2019
I absolutely loved this strain! Will look out for this in the future.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for OliIRO
Member since 2018
Found this strain when looking for potent and excellent quality CBD. Tried it a couple times and couldn't be happier. It really is the best there CBD strain available and I am a loyal consumer!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for GramRx
Member since 2017
Love growth industries. Setting the bar with genetics
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Carlosbhemp
Member since 2018
We have tested several sources of strains and this one by far exceeds the expectations.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for NaturalOrganicMedicines
Member since 2015
We just received our first shipment of standardized medicinal GI001 extracted oil, after visiting the California farm. Our company has shopped all over the market for a superior standardized product and growth industries GI001 hits the mark. Keep up the good work
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
