GI001 is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain developed by one of Growth Industries’ botanists. This strain is characterized by a lime green plant color, citrus taste, and high yields during cultivation. With little to no psychoactive effects, GI001 is a great alternative for those who don’t want their medication to interfere with daily activities. Through Growth Industries’ medical grade, standardized cultivation policies and procedures, GI001 boasts a CBD to THC ratio of 24:1 on a consistent basis.  Currently, Growth Industries’ strains are only available through authorized vendors and pharmaceutical raw material outlets.

Avatar for HolisticHealth
Member since 2015
Our team was recently invited to tour Growth Industries' farm and facilities. Upon arriving, we were instantly blown away by their attention to detail and organic cultivating practices. We're in the process of creating a CBD infused product, so we've been seeking a strain with a high CBD level. To k...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for HealthLabsLLC
Member since 2015
I recently read an article on the most effective CBD strains and GI-001 was on this list...When I saw the report on the strain, I said this is too good to be true. So, I reached out to the company and they invited me to tour their farm. Nevertheless, the strain lives up to the hype. Looking forward ...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for NaturalOrganicMedicines
Member since 2015
We just received our first shipment of GI001 extracted oil after visiting the California farm. Our company has shopped all over the market for a superior product and growth industries GI001 hits the mark. Keep up the good work gentlemen
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for NaturalOrganicMedicines
Member since 2015
We just received our first shipment of standardized medicinal GI001 extracted oil, after visiting the California farm. Our company has shopped all over the market for a superior standardized product and growth industries GI001 hits the mark. Keep up the good work
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for ClarityLabs
Member since 2015
Visited the facility in Northern California , amazed to the attention to detail and organic methods in the cultivation processes. This strain is the ideal catalyst to producing truly organic nutritional products
CreativeEnergeticFocused
