Giraffe P strain effects
Giraffe P strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
v........p
May 12, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Definitely great for a smoke and drive for your experienced stoners. Go find a great view and smoke that doobie.
j........8
December 12, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Very sweet taste and smooth but hits you hard one of the best strains I had
w........7
April 15, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Hungry
mine was by doja Pak. disappointed, kinda a waste of money even. it looked great and smelled great, but I feel nearly nothing. 65$ for the 3.5g. blunt, joint, pipe, all really a bit of a disappointment. bong was okay. maybe mine was a fake, maybe it just doesn't affect me like others, maybe it's Maybelline.
j........t
September 22, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Instant elevation. Moments later, upon arrival, the GP is still there to greet you and walk you through the journey. This euphoric friend will guide your subconscious fears through a calm spiritual experience. With this clear mind, your subconscious maintains a healthy level of bliss. All the while, your goals, tasks, and ambitions are aligned so that you body is prepared, and confident. Infused with motivation, this Giraffe Pu$$y will send positive and productive actions throughout the day. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
s........r
March 27, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Honeslty the comfiest I’ve ever been, can’t even be bothered to write this review it’s that good!!! 17/10
s........y
Yesterday
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Taste like a licorice a bit. Really tangy. I smoked a zip and it seemed to get better with the less I had...
m........9
June 1, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
spectacular and smooth
a........3
March 21, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
I’ve never wrote a review before but I needed to for this I get it from what the funk farms they call it giraffe tongue and it’s made with 32% thc it’s probably the best weed I’ve ever had in my life will have u fried for a good min