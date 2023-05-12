stock photo similar to Giraffe P
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Giraffe P

aka Giraffe P••••, Giraffe Puzzy

Giraffe P**** is a saucy hybrid with a name that’s a little too salacious to print. Originally, Bakery Genetics bred MILF and another explicitly-named strain, Astronaut P**** for a strain that will make you feel as high as, well, you know. More recently, global cannabis marketer Doja Pak has also released a Giraffe P strain in collaboration with Seed Junky Genetics. The Seed Junky / Doja Pak Giraffe P genetics are built around Z x Animal Mints. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Giraffe P****, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Giraffe P strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Giggly

Giraffe P strain helps with

Giraffe P strain reviews9

May 12, 2023
Definitely great for a smoke and drive for your experienced stoners. Go find a great view and smoke that doobie.
December 12, 2022
Very sweet taste and smooth but hits you hard one of the best strains I had
April 15, 2023
mine was by doja Pak. disappointed, kinda a waste of money even. it looked great and smelled great, but I feel nearly nothing. 65$ for the 3.5g. blunt, joint, pipe, all really a bit of a disappointment. bong was okay. maybe mine was a fake, maybe it just doesn't affect me like others, maybe it's Maybelline.
