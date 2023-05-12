stock photo similar to Giraffe P
Giraffe P
aka Giraffe P••••, Giraffe Puzzy
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Giraffe P effects are mostly energizing.
Giraffe P potency is higher THC than average.
Giraffe P**** is a saucy hybrid with a name that’s a little too salacious to print. Originally, Bakery Genetics bred MILF and another explicitly-named strain, Astronaut P**** for a strain that will make you feel as high as, well, you know. More recently, global cannabis marketer Doja Pak has also released a Giraffe P strain in collaboration with Seed Junky Genetics. The Seed Junky / Doja Pak Giraffe P genetics are built around Z x Animal Mints. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Giraffe P****, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Giraffe P strain effects
Giraffe P strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Giraffe P strain reviews9
v........p
May 12, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
j........8
December 12, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
w........7
April 15, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Hungry