Gizmo

aka Gizmo OG

Hybrid
THC 26%CBG 1%Limonene

Gizmo potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Gizmo, also known as Gizmo OG, is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Gizmo. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Similar to Gizmo

Gizmo reviews1

Gizmo terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Gizmo is limonene, followed by myrcene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Limonene (citrus)

Other terpenes

Myrcene(herbal)Caryophyllene(pepper)

