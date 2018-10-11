ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Watton35
Member since 2018
Amazing. It smells good, tastes great, and gets me the high I'm looking for with the pain relief I need.
Avatar for billzipz
Member since 2016
Very nice strain, very relaxing at first then spreads to the mind, gives you an energetic boost and allows you to get things done during the day. Light apple taste and smell. The stuff I have here is caked in crystal, burns nice and clean. Proper.
Avatar for Faith12
Member since 2019
I really like this one its one of my favorites
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for revellian
Member since 2019
One of the best smelling strains—spicy sour apple and an energizing uplifting high I loved. Not an inebriating killer but a definite fun speedy high. Will get again just for the fun and flavor.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for everybodyleft
Member since 2019
I’m here on vacation from Ohio and just needed to visit family and honestly this strain is very nice. Not paranoid. Able to enjoy my high but not being too high, still able to function. Very relaxed though. 10/10 on the weed o’ meter.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Kushgangprod
Member since 2019
Best smelling strain Ive ever had. Smooth smoke with a headband like high. The apple taste is very dominant and I love it. Effects are relaxing like an indica but has an intense head high from the Pineapple Express.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Ghostboykeith
Member since 2018
4 out of 5 strain. Very good smell and smoke. Would recommend for daily users
ArousedRelaxed
Avatar for Redno
Member since 2018
This strain is weak. The container said 22% THC but I'm not convinced. Smoked a joint of it. Smells great. Tastes ok. The high was very heady. No body buzz. just felt flat. not really uplifted. I'm disappointed.
