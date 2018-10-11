Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Very nice strain, very relaxing at first then spreads to the mind, gives you an energetic boost and allows you to get things done during the day. Light apple taste and smell. The stuff I have here is caked in crystal, burns nice and clean. Proper.
I’m here on vacation from Ohio and just needed to visit family and honestly this strain is very nice. Not paranoid. Able to enjoy my high but not being too high, still able to function. Very relaxed though. 10/10 on the weed o’ meter.
Best smelling strain Ive ever had. Smooth smoke with a headband like high. The apple taste is very dominant and I love it. Effects are relaxing like an indica but has an intense head high from the Pineapple Express.
This strain is weak. The container said 22% THC but I'm not convinced. Smoked a joint of it. Smells great. Tastes ok. The high was very heady. No body buzz. just felt flat. not really uplifted. I'm disappointed.