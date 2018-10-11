ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Glass Apple
  • Leafly flower of Glass Apple

Hybrid

Glass Apple

Glass Apple

Glass Apple is an award-winning strain from The Dandelion Co. out of Boulder, CO. This cross of Pineapple Express and Glass Slipper won Best Hybrid at the 2013 Rooster Classic. Having the aroma of freshly-cut Granny Smith apples and offering well-rounded sativa-dominant effects, Glass Apple firmly lands in a sweet spot for consumers seeking a functional buzz while boosting energy and cannabinoid intake.

Reviews

27

Show all

Avatar for MellowSmoove
Member since 2017
Just picked this up about 40 minutes ago from Native roots. I got a joint and this is a great day time strain. I am a lot more energetic & happy. "uplifting" is the word I'm looking for. As we speak I am high af and can function very well. I actually don't mind small talk with my customers. I don'...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for stephengbeck
Member since 2015
The first breath I tried of this seriously reminded me of green apple jolly rancher--just much less intense. The flavor is subtle, but there is a definite apple taste to it. VERY nice strain. It creates an uplifting happy feeling, with lots of motivation to get things done. Definitely one of my f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ScottysCallingMe
Member since 2017
This is my first time trying Glass Apple. So far the prof is in the blunt. The aroma is light but smells like Granny Smith just cut apples up to make a pie. When I first lit it, I was experiencing the start of a headache. Now, about 20 minutes later I feel my headache dissipating and no longer feeli...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
This review is on Glass Apple flower/shatter by Native Roots. The flower version of this really surprised me! It does indeed smell just like a peeled green apple. I tried the concentrate version of this strain way before trying the flower and I never really got that green apple flavor, it was a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for laurelbeezy
Member since 2018
I was in Colorado for a short weekend trip and bought 1/8 of this glass apple for only $15 at trees dispensary. Such a killer deal for great quality. Just as the description states it’s a subtle happy energetic functional high. Definitely recommend for adventures or daily activities. Wish this shit ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Glass Slipper
parent
Second strain parent
Pineapple Express
parent
Strain
Glass Apple

Photos

User uploaded image of Glass AppleUser uploaded image of Glass Apple
Elevate Your Day With These Tasty Apple Cannabis Strains
Elevate Your Day With These Tasty Apple Cannabis Strains