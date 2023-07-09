stock photo similar to Glazed Donut
Hybrid

Glazed Donut

Glazed Donut is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Slushie and Purple Punch. This strain is named after its sweet and doughy aroma that resembles a freshly baked treat. Glazed Donut is 20%-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Glazed Donut effects include relaxation, comfort, and pain relief. Medical marijuana patients often choose Glazed Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and inflammation. Bred by Verano, Glazed Donut features flavors like clove, diesel, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Glazed Donut typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Glazed Donut is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glazed Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Glazed Donut strain effects

Reported by 19 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Creative

Relaxed

Glazed Donut strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    26% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
Glazed Donut strain reviews19

July 9, 2023
I got this a week ago and finally decided to try it I had the most intense feeling of euphoria after a few hits. Very smooth overall.
6 people found this helpful
July 2, 2023
This taste like heaven and makes you feel super chill
4 people found this helpful
May 30, 2023
I only rated this a 5 because 11 isn’t a choice! Holy wa! Tastes and smells delicious and definitely awesome for pain and stress. Be careful you don’t get too comfy… you’ll wake up in a couple hours in the same spot. Best when you have things to do. Enjoy.
2 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Glazed Donut strain genetics

Strain parent
Ppu
Purple Punch
parent
Glazed Donut
GlzdDnt
Glazed Donut