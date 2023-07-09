Glazed Donut reviews
r........5
July 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I got this a week ago and finally decided to try it I had the most intense feeling of euphoria after a few hits. Very smooth overall.
E........o
July 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
This taste like heaven and makes you feel super chill
B........6
May 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I only rated this a 5 because 11 isn’t a choice! Holy wa! Tastes and smells delicious and definitely awesome for pain and stress. Be careful you don’t get too comfy… you’ll wake up in a couple hours in the same spot. Best when you have things to do. Enjoy.
k........8
April 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Smoked this yesterday for 4/20/2024. Bought some THCA Diamond Infused Prerolls covered in Kief and Glazed with Liquid Diamonds too from Delta Munchies. Extremely potent high with 97.2% THCA Diamonds at the end of the roll was harsh and got me blazed. 5/5 recommended strain and prerolls! Yep it tastes like a donut too when you smoke it 😂
C........v
June 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
This, is my new favorite! I am one who prefers an Indica dominant hybrid, but this has enough sativa in it to energize you. It really opens your mind but calms your body.
k........8
June 13, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
The name says it all, smell and taste are spot on for a nice, warm, glazed donut! This one has me feeling chilled out, focused, and in good spirits as well. Overall a great strain, HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
c........b
January 23, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tried this on a whim, and I’m glad I did. Euphoric and relaxing. Love love love it. However the only downside is that it gives me a brutal headache
d........5
October 1, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
tbh this shit got me fried and it’s a beautiful strain!! Highly recommend