Smoked this yesterday for 4/20/2024. Bought some THCA Diamond Infused Prerolls covered in Kief and Glazed with Liquid Diamonds too from Delta Munchies. Extremely potent high with 97.2% THCA Diamonds at the end of the roll was harsh and got me blazed. 5/5 recommended strain and prerolls! Yep it tastes like a donut too when you smoke it 😂