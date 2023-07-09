Glazed Donut reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Glazed Donut.

write a review

Glazed Donut strain effects

Reported by 19 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Relaxed

Glazed Donut strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    26% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress

Glazed Donut reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
July 9, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I got this a week ago and finally decided to try it I had the most intense feeling of euphoria after a few hits. Very smooth overall.
6 people found this helpful
July 2, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
This taste like heaven and makes you feel super chill
4 people found this helpful
May 30, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I only rated this a 5 because 11 isn’t a choice! Holy wa! Tastes and smells delicious and definitely awesome for pain and stress. Be careful you don’t get too comfy… you’ll wake up in a couple hours in the same spot. Best when you have things to do. Enjoy.
2 people found this helpful
April 21, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Smoked this yesterday for 4/20/2024. Bought some THCA Diamond Infused Prerolls covered in Kief and Glazed with Liquid Diamonds too from Delta Munchies. Extremely potent high with 97.2% THCA Diamonds at the end of the roll was harsh and got me blazed. 5/5 recommended strain and prerolls! Yep it tastes like a donut too when you smoke it 😂
1 person found this helpful
June 23, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This, is my new favorite! I am one who prefers an Indica dominant hybrid, but this has enough sativa in it to energize you. It really opens your mind but calms your body.
1 person found this helpful
June 13, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
The name says it all, smell and taste are spot on for a nice, warm, glazed donut! This one has me feeling chilled out, focused, and in good spirits as well. Overall a great strain, HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
1 person found this helpful
January 23, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Tried this on a whim, and I’m glad I did. Euphoric and relaxing. Love love love it. However the only downside is that it gives me a brutal headache
1 person found this helpful
October 1, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
tbh this shit got me fried and it’s a beautiful strain!! Highly recommend
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Glazed Donut

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...