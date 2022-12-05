Glazed Enigma
Glazed Enigma effects are mostly energizing.
Glazed Enigma is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Glazed Enigma, before let us know! Leave a review.
Glazed Enigma strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Glazed Enigma strain flavors
Glazed Enigma strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Glazed Enigma strain reviews(11)
d........b
December 5, 2022
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Got this strain from cresco labs. It was rated at 74% thc. I gotta say though, not sure if its terp profile or what, this is one of those strains that just dont make you feel high. It’s definitely best for medicinal use.. I find myself relaxed and somewhat focused yet still lazy. But i burned through a 1 gram cart in 2 days… (over the weekend) The taste is great, citrus and orange really come through. The container the cart came in even smelled like someone rubbed an orange peel on the inside of it.
s........c
January 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Scooped up a .25 of this in PA. Has a suuuper subtle scent- citrusy and a little windexy-fuel undertone. Smoke has a bit of that same sour almost but not quite chemical flavor. The scent of the smoke is a lot more woodsy and earthy than the flavor. Effects come on like a gently lifting off heron and soar into a focused yet euphoric stratosphere. The front of my skull seems to shimmer in a most wondiforous way. Definitely solid for daytime and social settings. Also real nice for creativity and movie/binge sessions. Some moss in the gears here and there but overall a really nice blaze.
R........0
June 17, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This should have Grapefruit somewhere in the name as that is the OVERWHELMING flavor and smell. Very nice, dense and large flower from Cresco. On sale for $27/3.5g. Oh yeah!! Every time at that sale price. I am mainly an Indica lover, but I do like some Sativa's and this has become my new fave!