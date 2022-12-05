Got this strain from cresco labs. It was rated at 74% thc. I gotta say though, not sure if its terp profile or what, this is one of those strains that just dont make you feel high. It’s definitely best for medicinal use.. I find myself relaxed and somewhat focused yet still lazy. But i burned through a 1 gram cart in 2 days… (over the weekend) The taste is great, citrus and orange really come through. The container the cart came in even smelled like someone rubbed an orange peel on the inside of it.