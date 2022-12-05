Glazed Enigma reviews
Glazed Enigma strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Glazed Enigma strain flavors
Glazed Enigma strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
d........b
December 5, 2022
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Got this strain from cresco labs. It was rated at 74% thc. I gotta say though, not sure if its terp profile or what, this is one of those strains that just dont make you feel high. It’s definitely best for medicinal use.. I find myself relaxed and somewhat focused yet still lazy. But i burned through a 1 gram cart in 2 days… (over the weekend) The taste is great, citrus and orange really come through. The container the cart came in even smelled like someone rubbed an orange peel on the inside of it.
s........c
January 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Scooped up a .25 of this in PA. Has a suuuper subtle scent- citrusy and a little windexy-fuel undertone. Smoke has a bit of that same sour almost but not quite chemical flavor. The scent of the smoke is a lot more woodsy and earthy than the flavor. Effects come on like a gently lifting off heron and soar into a focused yet euphoric stratosphere. The front of my skull seems to shimmer in a most wondiforous way. Definitely solid for daytime and social settings. Also real nice for creativity and movie/binge sessions. Some moss in the gears here and there but overall a really nice blaze.
R........0
June 17, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This should have Grapefruit somewhere in the name as that is the OVERWHELMING flavor and smell. Very nice, dense and large flower from Cresco. On sale for $27/3.5g. Oh yeah!! Every time at that sale price. I am mainly an Indica lover, but I do like some Sativa's and this has become my new fave!
a........1
June 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Supply/Cresco - sativa THE GOAT Nothing smells or gives the instant uplift and euphoria as this strain does for me. The buds are light and orange - the smell is so tangy/citrus - it’s a grapefruit flavor but also has hints of orange. The smell and taste are the main attraction. You can taste every bit of flavor in every hit. Helped with my anxiety and low mood. My go to
p........1
June 3, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tastes incredible, however, this strain makes me feel very sleepy and relaxed or puts me right to sleep within minutes. I’m curious if anyone else has experienced this.
a........r
March 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Uplifted
Headache
7/10 👍🏽 not amazing but pleasant. i got a 1g live resin cart from Cresco and it’s just okay tbh. it smells and tastes very citrusy and gassy. a little harsh but not unbearable. definitely a sativa and the euphoria is there, but it doesn’t get me as high as i’d expect or want. prob wouldn’t buy again but i’m not mad at it. taste is very interesting
e........6
November 18, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This is a great strain! I am usually not a sativa fan and prefer hybrids. A bit of anxiety at the beginning for me, though it rounds out nicely. I actually preferred smoking this one via bong. I felt relaxed, happy, and very present but able to shift between focus and daydream without much issue. Don’t know if I would fully suggest it for new smokers, but for those who know how to tailor their experience, this is a great, well-rounded, and versatile strain.
l........3
February 1, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
The name says it all!