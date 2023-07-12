Glitter Bomb reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Glitter Bomb.
Glitter Bomb strain effects
Glitter Bomb strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Pain
Glitter Bomb reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........3
July 12, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain put my father, who's has been a heavy smoker for over 40+yrs to sleep. I had to check on him to see if he's OK. He loved it by the way.
d........2
July 12, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Absolute fire! Definitely one of the strongest strains I have ever had in over 25 years of smoking! If you enjoy that really stoned out high, this is the one for you! Definitely not a beginner strain!
5........j
January 14, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Esta hierba esta muy de pinga , ahora mismo te tengo una nota muy Fula mientras escribo este Review ja ja ja qué pínganos vendió ese tipo cojones😂😂😂😂😂
j........h
December 16, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I’ve been a daily smoker for 15 years. It’s not easy for me to catch a buzz without a tolerance break. Holy crap! This strain is pure fire! It smells weird but tastes incredible. I packed a small bowl, took 4 hits and passed out after 10 minutes, sitting up. Got one of the best nights sleep I’ve had in years. This one is definitely not for beginners. My new favorite night time strain for sure!
t........g
August 20, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Definitely a positive feeling high. I recommend for anyone dealing with negative mood swings or depression.
l........t
January 7, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is BY FAR my most favorite new strain. It smells like a bag full of blue raspberry and grape jolly ranchers and my god is it eye candy. The buds have such a unique particular structure and both the appearance and the smell are unmistakeable. If you haven’t had the chance to try this strain you are truly missing out. It makes you feel super euphoric before relaxing you into a full body high and boosting your munchies and sex drive simultaneously. Kinda makes you feel tingly also. It’s just perfection. If you have the ability to get this strain, the only thing you need to ask yourself is how much you can afford to buy lol
e........s
July 23, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
I asked my guy to give me something different, because nothing seems to work anymore… This definitely hit the spot… I recommend this for you every day smokers to feel something different…
M........5
September 13, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I don’t leave to many reviews but this one here buddy yep! From the looks to the smell,the taste everything pretty much is dank with this strain, just my opinion. 🤙🏼