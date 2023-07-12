Glitter Bomb reviews

Glitter Bomb strain effects

Feelings

Giggly

Tingly

Relaxed

Glitter Bomb strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    15% of people say it helps with Pain

July 12, 2023
This strain put my father, who's has been a heavy smoker for over 40+yrs to sleep. I had to check on him to see if he's OK. He loved it by the way.
92 people found this helpful
July 12, 2023
Absolute fire! Definitely one of the strongest strains I have ever had in over 25 years of smoking! If you enjoy that really stoned out high, this is the one for you! Definitely not a beginner strain!
64 people found this helpful
January 14, 2023
Esta hierba esta muy de pinga , ahora mismo te tengo una nota muy Fula mientras escribo este Review ja ja ja qué pínganos vendió ese tipo cojones😂😂😂😂😂
31 people found this helpful
December 16, 2023
I’ve been a daily smoker for 15 years. It’s not easy for me to catch a buzz without a tolerance break. Holy crap! This strain is pure fire! It smells weird but tastes incredible. I packed a small bowl, took 4 hits and passed out after 10 minutes, sitting up. Got one of the best nights sleep I’ve had in years. This one is definitely not for beginners. My new favorite night time strain for sure!
15 people found this helpful
August 20, 2023
Definitely a positive feeling high. I recommend for anyone dealing with negative mood swings or depression.
14 people found this helpful
January 7, 2024
This is BY FAR my most favorite new strain. It smells like a bag full of blue raspberry and grape jolly ranchers and my god is it eye candy. The buds have such a unique particular structure and both the appearance and the smell are unmistakeable. If you haven’t had the chance to try this strain you are truly missing out. It makes you feel super euphoric before relaxing you into a full body high and boosting your munchies and sex drive simultaneously. Kinda makes you feel tingly also. It’s just perfection. If you have the ability to get this strain, the only thing you need to ask yourself is how much you can afford to buy lol
14 people found this helpful
July 23, 2023
I asked my guy to give me something different, because nothing seems to work anymore… This definitely hit the spot… I recommend this for you every day smokers to feel something different…
14 people found this helpful
September 13, 2023
I don’t leave to many reviews but this one here buddy yep! From the looks to the smell,the taste everything pretty much is dank with this strain, just my opinion. 🤙🏼
11 people found this helpful

