This is BY FAR my most favorite new strain. It smells like a bag full of blue raspberry and grape jolly ranchers and my god is it eye candy. The buds have such a unique particular structure and both the appearance and the smell are unmistakeable. If you haven’t had the chance to try this strain you are truly missing out. It makes you feel super euphoric before relaxing you into a full body high and boosting your munchies and sex drive simultaneously. Kinda makes you feel tingly also. It’s just perfection. If you have the ability to get this strain, the only thing you need to ask yourself is how much you can afford to buy lol