HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Glitter Bomb

Dank blueberry, grapes, and gas, plus a dazzling look describes Compound Genetics’ 2022 strain Glitter Bomb. Influential grower NorCal IC Mag and Compound crossed Grape Gas #10 to OGKB Blueberry Headband and selected a flawless pheno for 2022. It’s loud, big, blingy, dark, and dramatic-looking, with maximum-THC, indica hybrid effects that’ll sit you down and stoke up some hunger. Watch out for all of Compound’s Grape Gas crosses including GastroPop—they’ve tapped into a gusher.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Glitter Bomb

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Glitter Bomb strain effects

Reported by 90 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Glitter Bomb strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    15% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Glitter Bomb products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Glitter Bomb near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Glitter Bomb strain reviews90

July 12, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
This strain put my father, who's has been a heavy smoker for over 40+yrs to sleep. I had to check on him to see if he's OK. He loved it by the way.
92 people found this helpful
July 12, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Absolute fire! Definitely one of the strongest strains I have ever had in over 25 years of smoking! If you enjoy that really stoned out high, this is the one for you! Definitely not a beginner strain!
64 people found this helpful
January 14, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Esta hierba esta muy de pinga , ahora mismo te tengo una nota muy Fula mientras escribo este Review ja ja ja qué pínganos vendió ese tipo cojones😂😂😂😂😂
31 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight