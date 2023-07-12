HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%
Glitter Bomb
Dank blueberry, grapes, and gas, plus a dazzling look describes Compound Genetics’ 2022 strain Glitter Bomb. Influential grower NorCal IC Mag and Compound crossed Grape Gas #10 to OGKB Blueberry Headband and selected a flawless pheno for 2022. It’s loud, big, blingy, dark, and dramatic-looking, with maximum-THC, indica hybrid effects that’ll sit you down and stoke up some hunger. Watch out for all of Compound’s Grape Gas crosses including GastroPop—they’ve tapped into a gusher.
Glitter Bomb strain effects
Glitter Bomb strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Pain
Glitter Bomb strain reviews90
b........3
July 12, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
d........2
July 12, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
5........j
January 14, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused