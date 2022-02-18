Glookies reviews
Glookies strain effects
Glookies strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Insomnia
b........1
February 18, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Smoked Vireo’s 18.74% Glookies. Beautiful looking and sized nuggs. Upon opening the jar, was smacked in the face with a potent pine scent. Smelling it closer I also got hints of citrus. Sticky when breaking open (thanks to the GG4 I’m sure 😄). Nuggs are covered in beautiful crystals. And holy smokes 😮💨 this is a new favorite. I packed this into a bowl and it hit so very smoothly and it tasted so good. It immediately hit my head and a sense of euphoria and happiness was felt. This is a great combination of two amazing strains (Girl Scout Cookies & GG4). The terpene profiles of this strain is fantastic and definitely helps my anxiety/depression/PTSD. This is more of a late afternoon or night time smoke because as time passes the effects of the GG4 definitely are felt and body relaxation sets in. Can definitely seeing this aiding in some social anxiety as well as it’s uplifting and heady in the beginning as it then gently creeps into relaxation & sleepiness.
c........h
July 1, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Oh boy, this stuff slaps! I smoked it in a packed blunt on this year's 4/20 celebration at 4:20 p.m. with a friend of mine and it was one of the nicest stoner experiences I've had so far. The flower itself had amazing smell of pastry which got even stronger while smoking. The taste was like chocolate chip cookies on inhale. On exhale it left really intense sweet aftertaste of nuts and chocolate reminding me of Nutella spread. I don't know the THC percentage of the flower I had, but I guess it was strong because I got high immediately after like two hits and I felt like we were smoking the rest of the blunt for hours while in fact it was only 10 minutes. After we finished the blunt we just kept sitting on a bench in the rain, almost didn't talk for like 30 minutes and we were just smiling peacefully. It gave me warming feeling of happiness and complete stress relief, but also a bit of munchies. After we ate some snacks we decided to take a walk. We walked like 5 km through a beautiful forest/park where I felt like we were Frodo and Sam somewhere in the Shire. Then we spent the rest of the day playing FIFA and smoking more weed (which unfortunately wasn't Glookies anymore). What a great day with a great strain :)
t........9
July 16, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Very solid strain, always reliable. If you need to be able to stare at a wall for an hour without blinking while snacking on some random snack you found in a vending machine outside of Walmart.. you can rely on glookies. If you just need something to keep you feeling tethered to reality for the day smoke a little bit of this and you’ll be fine and relaxed. Although for me this strain gives me the biggest case of the munchies out of any strain I’ve ever had so be careful of that. Very reliable and very chill. Gotten this strain multiple times and will continue to.
D........0
March 5, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
This bud is a pack-a-punch type of indica. It gives true meaning to the phrase "In da couch"! Not so much that you are couch locked but you sure aren't doing anything you dont have to lol. After 1 hit you instantly feel the effects of the euphoria and calmness. Calm yet spacey euphoria that is great for movie night or to relax after a hard days work. If you are an indica connoisseur, then this strain must be in your life a.s.a.p! It's very gassy and pungent! A must try for all consumers.
r........7
June 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Love this strain!!! Felt so euphoric and wanted to take pictures of everything because I wanted to remember the feeling. Can’t go wrong with this one at all. My favorite so far.
j........y
July 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Very nice high! Very chill, I’m writing this just smoked a zoot and it’s very relaxed body, very body high. I think? I’m zooted 😂😂no it’s relaxing and helps with my depression, anxiety and ptsd. Good if you have pain too. Very smooth. 🙌🏻😚💨👌🏼
a........y
December 15, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
This is an eating reddi-whip straight out of the can type of weed. You’re gonna have munchies like you wouldn’t believe. You’re gonna be relaxing and chilling without falling asleep or couchlock. Don’t expect to be able to get anything needing cognitive ability done though because you’re gonna be in no thoughts head empty mode. Great for stress relief and unwinding though. Feels like the stereotypical experience of being stoned if that makes sense.
K........e
May 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Solid strain by Vireo Health. nice nose and flavor. very piney and earthy.